Chisum HS Musicians Excell at State Solo and Ensemble Competition

On Monday, May 29, 2023, 16 Chisum High School students participated in the

prestigious Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest held in Pflugerville. These students

qualified for the stage contest by virtue of receiving the highest rating on the most

difficult music selections at the Regional contest held in February.

Senior Bryce Wise received a Second Division rating and a silver medal for his

performance of Yellow After the Rain for solo marimba.

The Saxophone Trio consisting of junior Kyndin Spethman, freshman Collin Bell, and 8 th

grader Gracyn Whitaker received a First Division rating performing Riverwood Dance.

The Brass Sextet performed Conzone No. 4 and received a First Division rating.

Members of the sextet include junior Justin Ferguson, freshman Cole Erwin, junior Nolan

LaRue, freshman Jacee Michaud, freshman Rachel Ovando, and senior Kristen Young.

The Percussion Ensemble received a First Division rating for their performance of

Tridecagon. Members include junior Mark Callaway, sophomore Gabby Cortes,

freshman Ansley Fisher, sophomore Reagan Frey, 8 th grader Mason LaRue, sophomore

Kadence Marsh, and senior Bryce Wise.

Kadence Marsh also performed the Sonata for Timpani and received a First Division

rating and gold medal.