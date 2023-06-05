MPHS Fishes At State Competition

MPHS State fishing tournament qualifiers Clayton Miller (left) and Rolston Morton (right)

MPHS fishing team competes at THSBA state

Mount Pleasant High School junior Clayton Miller and sophomore Rolston Morton fished for MPHS in the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) state tournament at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir on May 20 and 21. Over 200 teams representing 120 schools, 1A-6A, from across the state competed in the state tournament. On day one, the team reeled in fish weighing 9.53 lbs. with day two, bringing in 8.70 lbs. Their two-day total included ten fish weighing a combined 18.23 lbs. Miller and Morton finished tied for 109th place out of 203 boats.