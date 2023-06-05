Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 05)

Friday morning at 10:19, officers responded to the 3100 block of NE Loop 286, where multiple people stated that a subject inside a gray Dodge truck had a rifle barrel sticking out of his window and had chased an individual. Officers, behind cover, approached the suspect from a distance. The subject complied with all of the commands, and officers detained him and retrieved a Spike Tactical ST-16 semiautomatic rifle with one round chambered and the safety switch in the off position. Additionally, they found two Ruger 10-22’s with no ammunition. The subject agreed to relinquish his firearms to the custody of the Paris Police Department for safekeeping, and they released him from the scene.

Last Friday morning at 10:56, a victim reported to a Paris officer that someone stole a $1,100 FN American Semi-Auto Pistol equipped with a Micro Vortex Viper Red Dot, loaded with a 17-round magazine from his vehicle in the 2400 block of Clark Lane. An extra 21-round magazine was also missing. Officers did not observe any forced entry but lifted p. Printsrints, and the victim will seek assistance from his surveillance-system provider to review the camera footage to assist police with the investigation.

Just before noon Friday, officers responded to an active burglar alarm in the 700 block of Graham Street. Someone had broken the plexiglass in the front door, and no one was inside. However, a safe containing nearly $400 was missing. Camera footage identified a juvenile as the burglar. Police recovered the safe and some of the money. The Burglary incident is under investigation.

Charles Owens Elms, Jr.

A witness observed a subject driving a pickup Saturday at 11:49 am, swerving through a parking lot in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver parked the pickup, got out, leaned on the driver’s open door, and urinated as a beer bottle fell from the pickup to the ground. Paris Officers made contact with the subject and observed him to have unsteady balance and heavily slurred speech. Charles Owens Elms, Jr., 56, of Paris, refused to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests but had a criminal history and prior convictions. He was subsequently arrested and booked for Driving While Intoxicated third or more times.

At 10:47 Saturday night, police went to the 2300 block of Maple Avenue about an assault that occurred in the night in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue. A father advised that his daughter’s mother had assaulted her. The daughter stated that her mother had physically assaulted her, retrieved a broken beer bottle, and cut her knuckle. Officers continue the investigation of the Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Sunday morning at 7:53, an employee arrived in the 2400 block of North Main Street and found the back door unlocked. As she entered, she observed the office in disarray and a safe broken into. She stepped back outside and notified the police. They cleared the building for entry and found over $4,000 missing. The video footage implicates the involvement of an employee.

At 8:06 Sunday morning, police took a report of an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street for investigation. A victim stated that a suspect held a knife to her throat and told her to shut up.

Sunday afternoon at 2:06, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Stone Avenue a took a report from a victim who stated that her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by the arms, pushed her into the wall, and began choking her.

William Mark Smith

At 10:09 Sunday night, a female called Paris Dispatch and advised that her husband had smoked meth three days ago and was now acting out of control. Paris Officers met the complainant in the 1600 block of Pine Bluff. William Mark Smith, 60, of Paris, admitted to smoking meth and was arrested and booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine after they found meth in his vehicle.

Melissa Jean Thornburg

Monday morning at 2:50, an officer patrolling in the 800-block of Graham Street recognized Melissa Jean Thornburgh, 44, of Paris. They arrested her for an active Paris PD Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon warrant, resulting from a January 2023 investigation.

The Paris Police Department responded to 218 Calls for Service, arrested 14 adults, and made 40 traffic stops ending Monday morning Jun 5.