Chisum ISD – News



Five Chisum High School students recently participated in the ATSSB Region IV auditions – Luke Fettke, Harmony Marsh, Evan Martin, Kyndin Spethman, and Auron Springfield.

They selected Auron Springfield as an alternate on Euphonium, and Harmony Marsh was selected 8th in the Symphonic Band. Luke Fettke received 1st chair in the Symphonic Band, and Evan Martin was first overall in the Wind Ensemble.

Fettke and Martin also advanced to the Area audition held Saturday, January 8. It is Fettke’s first selection and Martin’s third consecutive selection.

The All-Region band will perform Saturday, January 21, 2022, at Gilmer High School.

CMS One-Act Play competed in the 12-AA Junior High One-Act Play Competition at Chisum’s Performing Arts Center. We are excited to announce that they received the rating of third place.

All-Star Crew

Ettien Van Graan

Honorable All-Star Cast

Jace Braziel

Hayden Templeton

All-Star Cast

Jacee Michaud

Mrs. Trevelyn Marsh

CMS 8th Grade English/Junior Beta Sponsor/OAP Director;

Chisum Pride Band Color Guard Director

Mrs. Trevelyn Marsh

CMS 8th Grade English/Junior Beta Sponsor/OAP Director;

Chisum Pride Band Color Guard Director