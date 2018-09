The Chocota VFD is having a hamburger and hot dog supper on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Chicota Community Center, 100 County Road 35860. There will be tea, coffee, water, and desserts with a live auction plus door prizes for both adults and kids. Cakes and pies accepted for the auction. Donations are accepted at the door.