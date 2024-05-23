Choctaw Landing hosts Grand Opening Celebration 

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (May 23, 2024)- , the Choctaw Nation’s newest 100-room luxury resort and casino, located in Hochatown, Oklahoma, held its grand opening on Thursday morning. The luxury resort opened its doors April 3 ahead of the official grand opening on May 23. Choctaw Landing , the Choctaw Nation’s newest 100-room luxury resort and casino, located in Hochatown, Oklahoma, held its grand opening on Thursday morning. The luxury resort opened its doors April 3 ahead of the official grand opening on May 23. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton presided over the ribbon cutting and celebration, which included around 300 attendees. “Any time you can bring our culture and our history together, along with economic development for our tribal members and the citizens of this area, it’s a great day,” Batton said. “We broke ground down here two years ago, and to see our grand opening today and all the things we’re going to be able to bring to McCurtain County, it’s exciting. I love that we’re seeing our culture and history displayed here and that it’s an economic boost to this area. Hopefully people will learn about Choctaw Nation here more than ever before.” In honor of the special occasion, Choctaw dancers and singers performed, and attendees participated in traditional Choctaw activities like flintknapping, weaponry and pottery. Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell was one of many state officials in attendance Thursday morning. His speech highlighted the impact Oklahoma’s sovereign nations, such as the Choctaw Nation, have had on the tourism industry in Oklahoma. “You are leading the way in economic development,” Pinnell said of the Choctaw Nation. “Oklahoma is Oklahoma because of our 39 sovereign nations. This is Native America. In Oklahoma, our tourism industry is the third largest industry in the state because of our sovereign nations.” The opening of the $238 million Choctaw Landing resort was a major boost to the local economy, creating more than 400 jobs in southeast Oklahoma. It will have an estimated $95 million economic impact on the region. The resort includes: 100 guest rooms with 15 suites

Three conference rooms and more than 4,300 square feet of meeting space

One hotel restaurant and three outdoor dining/bar options

Resort fitness center

Pool area with nine cabanas, two hot tubs and three fire pits

Outdoor amphitheater with seating for 125

Casino with 600 slot machines and eight table games including roulette and blackjack

Mercantile with gifts, groceries, a deli, a Starbucks and a 24-pump fuel station Incorporating the Choctaw culture throughout, Choctaw Landing has partnered with more than 20 Choctaw artists from around the country to create original artwork for the resort. There are 40 pieces of artwork in public spaces, two large exterior sculptures, including an interactive steel sculpture showcasing Choctaw dancers, will be installed during the summer and 600 pieces of artwork located throughout guest rooms. To celebrate these artists, Choctaw Landing has developed an Art Hike to provide guests with a fun, interactive and educational look at the Choctaw art featured throughout the resort. Using advanced AI technology, a digital twin of Choctaw Chief Gary Batton will guide visitors as they learn about the culture, art and history of the Choctaw Nation. “From the planning stages years ago, we knew that we wanted to bring something to this community that brought culture first and foremost,” said Heidi Grant, senior executive officer over commerce. “Culture was prevalent in the design and development stages. We were very considerate about the nature and community aspects and how we could fit and complement this area.” To learn more about the resort, please check out www.ChoctawLanding.com. About Choctaw Landing Choctaw Landing reflects the natural beauty of Hochatown and is a 100-room resort with meeting rooms, a restaurant, a pool with nine cabanas, and a casino with 600 slot machines and eight table games. The resort also has an outdoor recreation venue with an amphitheater, beer garden and food offerings. Additionally, a mercantile with gifts, groceries, deli, Starbucks, and a 24-pump fuel island is attached to the resort. About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 225,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 14,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.