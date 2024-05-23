Foundation’s Gala Proceeds Help Fund Hospital Expansion

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation hosted the 18th Annual Gala on January 27, 2024. Volunteer chairs were Kim and John Sellers who chose the theme An Evening in Tuscany.

The sold-out ballroom was filled with folks wanting to have a good time and support a great cause. The Foundation’s Board of Directors had set the goal of $265,000 with $250,000 going to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs to help fund the expansion of the surgical wing at the local hospital.

The goal was exceeded and the donation has been made to the project.

The Foundation expresses its appreciation to all those who donated, attended, and supported the Gala efforts as well as the dedicated committee members and Gala chairs, Kim and John Sellers, who worked so hard to make the evening possible.

The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Gifts may be tax-deductible as allowed by the IRS. All funds raised are used to improve healthcare in Hopkins County.

For additional information, please contact the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.