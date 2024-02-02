Jury Deliberations Underway For Former NHL Star

Testimony in the trial of 43-year-old retired National Hockey League star Mike Ribeiro wrapped up shortly before noon on Thursday. They charged Ribeiro with two counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault. After closing arguments and instructions from District Judge Eddie Northcutt, the jury began deliberations. They did not reach a verdict Thursday, and deliberations will resume Friday.
