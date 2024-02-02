Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate

Jury Deliberations Underway For Former NHL Star

MIke Ribeiro
Wikipedia – NHL

Testimony in the trial of 43-year-old retired National Hockey League star Mike Ribeiro wrapped up shortly before noon on Thursday. They charged Ribeiro with two counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault. After closing arguments and instructions from District Judge Eddie Northcutt, the jury began deliberations. They did not reach a verdict Thursday, and deliberations will resume Friday.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved