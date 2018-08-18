Choctaw Nation Diabetes Program

Choctaw Nation, Talihina Have Success with Summer Diabetes Program

Exercise in the City of Talihina Pool has proven to be a success for patients of the Choctaw Nation Diabetes Wellness Center.

TALIHINA, Oklahoma – The Choctaw Nation Diabetes Wellness Center collaborated with the City of Talihina over the summer to have access to the City Pool. This allowed another dimension of activity for diabetes patients who were able to participate in low-impact aerobics using pool noodles and strength training using water weights.

From May 28 to Aug. 4 patients of the Diabetes Wellness Center were able to utilize the facility from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Swimming and other healthful exercises were supplemented with summer fun by the 25 patients who signed up for the exercise program.

The Choctaw Nation rented the pool during that time and the City of Talihina provided lifeguards and managers for its facility.

Members of the group were encouraged as they saw improvements to their A1C levels (a measurement of sugar in the blood), lowered blood pressure, and losses of weight and waistline inches. One individual lost a total of 21 pounds during the program, while another went down two pants sizes. Most saw their A1C levels drop by one-half to one full point. All saw a reduction in blood pressure readings.

This is the second summer for the successful joint effort between the Diabetes Wellness Center and the City of Talihina.

“We were sad to see summer come to an end,” said one participant.

All patients were encouraged to continue exercising. “Just move” was our motto for the class, said an organizer, adding that it is important to continue staying motivated.

A spokesman added that due to the popularity and positive results of the program, plans are already underway to continue the summer pool cooperation for next year.

