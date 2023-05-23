Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

National EMS Week

Since 1983, Hopkins County Hospital District has operated the Emergency Medical Service for Hopkins County. The award-winning EMS crew works 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, 365-days a year, and currently provides ambulance coverage to Hopkins, Delta, Franklin, and Rains counties. Hopkins County EMS have been recognized with the Lifeline Gold Plus recognition by the American Heart Association for four consecutive years, whose program mission is, “designed to showcase Emergency Medical Service organizations across the nation for excellent STEMI care,” according to the AHA website. [A STEMI is the term cardiologists use to describe a classic heart attack.]

EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of the medicine’s “front line”. THANK YOU, Emergency Medical Service providers!

New Service- Eye Surgeries

Ophthalmologist, Kara Hartl, MD FACS, will be performing eye procedures such as cataract removals, macular degeneration surgery, etc. at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur

Springs. Educated at Harvard University and University of California-San Diego Medical School, trained at the world-renowned Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, Dr. Harl is well equipped to provide excellent care to patients here in Sulphur Springs. Talk with your Ophthalmologist about scheduling your eye procedures with Dr. Hartl. For more information, call 903.885.7671 Ext.2844.

June Blood Drives

Carter BloodCare Bus will be on CHRISTUS campus in front of our 113 Airport Rd Building for blood donations on three different days in June: Friday, June 2, from 9am to 2pm, Saturday, June 3, from 9am to 1pm, and Wednesday, June 7, from 9am to 2pm. You may drop in, or schedule an appointment at 1-800-366-2834 or online at https://linkmix.co/16387932.