City of Paris And Community Organizations Partner For Winter Weather 

The City of Paris Emergency Management Division is working with the United Way of Lamar County, the Salvation Army, and CitySquare Paris to open warming stations in case of bitterly cold and extended icing events that may occur during the winter.

When conditions warrant, the City of Paris will request the opening of an initial warming station at The Salvation Army facility located at 350 West Kaufman Street. When possible, those seeking overnight shelter at The Salvation Army will travel to CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham Street, for daytime refuge and activities.

“When the City expects extended periods of freezing precipitation or lengthy electrical power outages, we will initiate the plan for opening warming stations,” said Assistant Chief of Police Randy Tuttle, who also serves as Emergency Management Coordinator for the City.

The City of Paris will notify the public when warming stations are open through local media outlets, www.paristexas.gov, and social media.

