Paris Police Report For Friday, December 29

Thursday morning at 8:32, a victim in the 1000 block of Clarksville Street stated that someone entered her suite during the Christmas break and that she was missing her prescription pad from her office desk drawer. She found several half-eaten Twizzler candies on the office floor. The prescription pads have her information and license number; someone could write a prescription and get it filled out at any pharmacy. Police found no signs of forced entry. They advised the victim to notify all local pharmacies.

A Paris Officer patrolled the 600 block of East Polk Street Thursday morning at 11:23. He observed new damage to a window unit on the north side of a residence in the 900 block of SE 6th Street that is under renovation. The owner and the contractor arrived and discovered that most of the contractor’s tools, valued at over $8,000, were missing. Doors on two outbuildings in the backyard were also open.

Thursday at 4:21 pm, the owner reported a Burglary of Habitation in the 2500 block of Clark Lane. Someone had broken a window on an unoccupied residence. It was where they were storing a Marin Bobcat 9-speed mountain bike, black with red lettering, valued at approximately $699.

A disturbance was reported Thursday evening at 6:36 in the 2100 block of East Cherry Street, and a Paris Officer took an Injury Child/Elderly/Disable W/Intent Bodily Injury report that is under investigation. A 64-year-old victim, who stated that she is legally blind and has Parkinson’s disease, asked her 17-year-old grandson to make approximately 15 juveniles leave the residence that he had invited over. He refused, and during the dispute, somehow, she fell backward to the floor, hitting the back of her head. An emergency protective order was requested and completed.

Ruby Ann Stallings

At 10:36 Thursday night, police made a traffic stop in the 2500 Block of East Price Street on a pickup for failing to signal its turn. The truck had three occupants. The driver’s report, Ruby Ann Stallings, 45, returned wanted on two outstanding Class “C” Municipal Court Warrants. On scene, officers located methamphetamine inside Stallings’ purse. During booking, they found a single small white pill, identified as Quetiapine Fumarate 50mg, available by prescription only, which Stallings did not have. They charged Stallings with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth and Possession of a Dangerous Drug-Quetiapine Fumarate.

Paris Police Department responded to 47 calls for service, arrested six adults, and made ten traffic stops.