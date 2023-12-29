FM 1487 Rehab Project Set To Begin In Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a rehab project to improve a portion of FM 1487 in Red River County begins on Monday, January 8.

The contractor, AK Gillis & Sons LLC, Sulphur Springs, was granted 304 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $6.7 million. The contractor plans to set road alert barricades on Tuesday, January 2, and begin work January 8. The target completion date for this project is mid-August 2025.

The contractor will widen and rehabilitate the pavement on FM 1487 from the intersection at FM 910 to the intersection at FM 412. Officials said that crews will also improve drainage structures, a new pavement surface, and apply pavement markings.

This project will require temporary lane closures and lane shifts during construction. Officials said that travelers must reduce their speed and watch for workers at all times.

Motorists who frequently travel in the area should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.