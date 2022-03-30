Clarksville Under Boil Water Notice

Due to A significant water leak, the City of Clarksville suffered a water line break, which caused low water pressure and water outages throughout the Public Water System. As a result, Clarksville is notifying all customers to boil their water before consumption, washing, brushing teeth, or drinking. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should boil water for two minutes before cooling and using it. Clarksville will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.