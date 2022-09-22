Closing Arguments Set For Thursday In Wolfe City Officer’s Murder Trial

Former Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas

They expect closing arguments this morning in the murder trial of ex-Wolfe City cop Shaun Lucas, on trial over the November 2020 shooting of community leader Jonathan Price. Lucas took the witness stand yesterday. He has maintained since the shooting happened that he was acting in self-defense. Dispatch had sent Lucas to a reported fight at a convenience store. His focus was Price, who he tased. Lucas claims Price fought back, grabbing the taser. And that’s when he shot him. The Texas Rangers investigated and said the lethal force was not necessary. The case will move to a sentencing hearing if there is a guilty verdict.