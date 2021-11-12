Cloud Rage Cost $32,000

The Federal Aviation Administration released a list of passengers who demonstrated unruly behavior on flights. A passenger flying out of Texas received the most extensive fine. On Wednesday, the FAA said they fined a woman $32,000 when she traveled from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to San Francisco on May 18 through Horizon Air. She complained the soup was too hot and threw it at an employee’s face. She didn’t listen to the crew when they asked her to put her seat belt on, and she “punched and screamed at her husband and son, repeatedly, diverting flight attendants from their duties.