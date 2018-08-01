Coca-Cola Prices Raised Because Of Tariffs

It’s going to cost more to buy a Coke, with Coca-Cola having raised prices on its carbonated drinks because the 10% tariff on imported aluminum imposed by President Trump has made cans more expensive to make. CEO James Quincey called the price hike “disruptive” but necessary. The company said the specific amount of the increases will depend on individual stores. The Beer Institute, a trade group representing beer producers, has estimated that the aluminum tariff would cost brewers $348 million and could lead to the loss of more than 20,000 jobs in the industry.