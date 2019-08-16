Collin County Man Arrested for Heroin Overdose Death



A 27-year-old Frisco, Texas man has been arrested for federal drug violations. Conner Richard Schaeffer was indicted on May 8, 2019, along with Megan Deshane Daniel, 25, of Frisco, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin. Schaeffer was arrested on August 15, 2019 and made an initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson.

According to information presented in court, beginning in August 2018, Schaeffer and Daniel conspired to distribute heroin in the Collin County area. Their conspiracy is alleged to have resulted in the death of an individual on Oct. 28, 2018, at a McKinney hospital. If convicted, Schaeffer and Daniel each face up to life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Frisco Police Department, McKinney Police Department, and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.