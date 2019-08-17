Como VFD Shut Down

Statement from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 16, 2019 at 0900 hours, the Hopkins County Fire Marshalls and Texas Rangers made an arrest of two Como Volunteer Fire Fighters, identified as Darren Harris and Roy Darby. Harris was charged with Theft of Property >=$2,500 < $30,000 Enhanced. Darby was charged with Theft of Property $1,500<$20,000 Enhanced.

The Como Volunteer Fire Department is temporarily out of service until further notice, pending ongoing investigation. All calls for service will be answered by the Hopkins County Fire Department and other neighboring volunteer fire departments.

Editor – The charges are enhanced because both men are public servants.