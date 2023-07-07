Collin County Man Sentenced for Federal Violations Related to Health Care Fraud Scheme

PLANO, Texas – A Frisco man has been sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

Oscar Simon Ndereva, 45, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

According to information presented in court, Ndereva was involved in an intricate scheme to defraud private pay health insurance payors. Specifically, he used a fraudulent healthcare pharmacy called “Healogix” to submit fraudulent claims. Ndereva caused the fraudulently obtained funds to be paid directly to bank accounts he opened in the name of another individual. Over the course of the scheme, Ndereva moved money through various accounts in order to conceal the nature and source of those funds, and also structured check cashing transactions to avoid financial reporting requirements and to evade law enforcement detection. In all, Ndereva’s company Healogix submitted over 780 fraudulent claims totaling over $5 million.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Health and Human Service – Office of Inspector General.