Community Invited to Art Walk 2023 at Texas A&M University-Commerce

COMMERCE, TX—What’s more delightful than a leisurely stroll through campus on a crisp October evening, immersing yourself in art galleries and savoring refreshments? Mark your calendar for Art Walk 2023 on Wednesday, October 18, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Texas A&M University-Commerce in Commerce, Texas.

During Art Walk 2023, the Department of Art will open the doors of its four campus galleries, offering a unique opportunity to experience the works of professional artists, world-class A&M-Commerce faculty and talented university students. The local and regional community is encouraged to attend this free event.

Kick off your journey at the University Gallery, featuring pieces by award-winning faculty. The Faculty Biennial collection features a wide array of artistic expressions, including letterpress prints by Assistant Professor Veronica Vaughan, ceramic sculptures by Professor Christy Wittmer, pigment-ink printed, hand-altered textile works by Professor Laurel Jay Carpenter, and more.

Next, make your way to the Dean’s Gallery, which showcases a student exhibition of 16 carefully selected works from the recent Juried Student Art Exhibition. Featured pieces include Mary Beth King’s oil on canvas, “The Diver.”

Venture onward to the Wathena Temple Gallery, where you’ll find a solo exhibition by recent BFA graduate Hermila Cuevas. Her collection beautifully explores her Mexican and Meso-American heritage through ceramics and digital prints. Her work, including “Amor en Nuestra Comida” and “La Raiz de Mi Tierra,” has received sponsorship awards from the A&M-Commerce Honors College.

Conclude your artistic odyssey at the President’s Gallery, a newly expanded and renovated space showcasing the work of current Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts students. This diverse collection spans various mediums, including painting, ceramics, glass, photo, sculpture and collage.

To celebrate the grand reopening of the President’s Gallery, A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin will deliver a special address from the gallery at 6 p.m. Representatives from the College of Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts will also share brief remarks.

Dr. Laurel Jay Carpenter, head of the Department of Art, anticipates many visitors to campus from the local community and the wider region.

“It is my honor to welcome the community back to campus for the semi-annual Art Walk—an opportunity to rediscover our rotation of exciting exhibitions across four distinct venues,” Carpenter said.

Shuttle service will be available to each of the galleries. Admission to Art Walk 2023 is free, and registration is not required.

Questions? Email Art@tamuc.edu or call 903.886.5208.