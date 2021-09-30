Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Como Man Dies In Crash Near Yantis

Shortly after 6:00 Wednesday evening, DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-514 approximately seven miles west of Yantis in Rains County. The driver of a 2001 Ford Taurus was traveling west on FM-514 in a left-hand curve. The vehicle went off the roadway to the right, where it struck a tree before overturning and catching fire. The unrestrained driver, Christopher Robinson, 37, of Como, was pronounced at the scene by Judge Foley and was taken to Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home in Emory. A partially ejected passenger identified as Charlie Williams, 35, of Sulphur Springs was pulled from the wreckage by a witness at the scene. Williams was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Tyler in serious condition.

