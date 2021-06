US Congressman Pat Fallon will host a series of Town Hall meetings this week in Northeast Texas. The first will be held at 11am this morning at the Sam Rayburn Student Center at Texas A&M-Commerce; the second will be held at 6pm this evening at the 6 pm at the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room at Texarkana College. The third town hall meeting will be held Thursday at 5pm in Blossom at Lamar Electric Cooperative, 5225 Hwy 82 East in Blossom.