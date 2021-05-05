" /> Congressman Introduces Resolution Condemning Entire Texas Demoratic Party – EastTexasRadio.com
Congressman Introduces Resolution Condemning Entire Texas Demoratic Party

2 hours ago

US Congressman Pat Fallon

Republican Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents most of Northeast Texas in Washington, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives condemning the entire Democratic Party of Texas over the party’s to condemn a racist remark by their Lamar County Chair and the county party’s refusal to accept his resignation.   Texas Republican congressmen Michael Burgess, Roger Williams and Congressman Randy Weber  are original cosponsors of the resolution.

 

https://fallon.house.gov/media/press-releases/congressman-pat-fallon-announces-house-resolution-condemning-entire-democratic

