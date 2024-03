Morris County Constable Jim Grisham was in the process of servicing a warrant for eviction and a juvenile attcked him south of Omaha around 9:00 Wednesday morning. The subject attacked the officer, and he called for backup. Paramedics took Constable Grisham to Titus Regional Hospital with head injuries and a possible broken arm. He had not been released as of 4:30 Wednesday. As a result, Paul Pewitt CISD was under lockdown for safety and was not involved.