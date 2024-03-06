Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Paris ISD principals were named winners for the February GROWL Awards, “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” The Winners are Dacey Dingman, Lidia Gallegos, Andrea Sanchez, Lauren Stogsdill, Sue Pynes, Emily Leach, Lillian Humphrey, and Drew McBeth

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Dacey Dingman and Lillian Humphrey each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.