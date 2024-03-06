Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris ISD Collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to Present GROWL Awards to Teachers

Pictured left to right: Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group, Dacey Dingman, Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, and Head Start Director Eva Williams.

 

Paris ISD principals were named winners for the February GROWL Awards, “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” The Winners are Dacey Dingman, Lidia Gallegos, Andrea Sanchez, Lauren Stogsdill, Sue Pynes, Emily Leach, Lillian Humphrey, and Drew McBeth

Pictured left to right: Paris High School Principal Chris Vaughn, Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel, Lillian Humphrey, CTE Director Kelly Stapleton, and Julie Anderson with Mathews Auto Group.

Superintendent Althea Dixon and Assistant Superintendent Caleb Tindel conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Dacey Dingman and Lillian Humphrey each received $250. The remaining winners received $15 gift certificates from Applebee’s.

