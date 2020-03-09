Sulphur Springs *Convention of States* Meeting

7:00 pm until 8:00 pm this Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Pizza Hut on Mockingbird Lane, S.S. (come early and eat)

This month’s meeting will focus on the Importance of the *Electoral College *and explain why abolishing it is a bad idea.

All are welcome – this is NOT a Conservative or Liberal group, it is an *AMERICAN* group!

Fifteen States have *already PASSED* the resolution, and most of the other States are working on it. Over *three-million* people have signed the COS petition. Join the *COS Army* this Tuesday night!

We meet each month on the 2nd Tuesday at 7:00 pm.