Cooper Lake Spring Activities

Cooper Lake State Park hosts various outdoor programs at Doctors Creek and South Sulphur Units. They designed the programs to celebrate spring’s arrival and the much-anticipated Spring Break for schools. These offerings are an excellent opportunity for families, nature enthusiasts, and adventurers to explore the wonders of the natural world through educational and recreational programs. Details on all the Cooper Lake activities in March are on our news website. More details are at our Community Calendar.

