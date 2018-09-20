Cooper’s Co-Athletes Of The Week And HS Football In Today’s Sports

Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area Friday night we are now going to have Thursday night lights instead. On 101.9 KBUS the Paris Wildcats will be hosting Mt pleasant for homecoming. Paris is coming off a huge win over Gilmer last week. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm. The Panthers are looking for their first win as they host Jefferson on Mix 107–7. This is also a homecoming for North Lamar with kickoff set for 7:00 pm. Other games tonight include Chisum’s homecoming against Clarksville at 7:30. Rivercrest hosting Prairiland for homecoming at 7:30. Honey Grove has moved their homecoming game with Maud to tonight at 7:30.

The following games have been rescheduled for tonight: Mt Pleasant at Paris at 7:00 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Sulphur Springs at Royce City—7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Prairiland at Rivercrest and Hooks at Cooper at 7:00 pm.

Games still scheduled for Friday include Van at Pittsburg, Paul Pewitt at Waskom, Hughes Springs at Tatum, Carthage at Gilmer, Dekalb at Daingerfield and Mt Vernon at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9.

Congratulations to our co-athletes of the week from Cooper High School. From the offensive side Zykeus Turner and on the defensive side Tyler Knickerbocker. Cooper is 2–0 on the season.

Officially, Dallas Cowboy Sean Lee did not practice because of a hamstring injury suffered late in the win against the New York Giants. Lee went through the early portion of practice that was open to the media. After the Giants’ game, Lee said he felt he would be able to play against Seattle and the cramping was unrelated to the issues that caused him to miss five games last season.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Wednesday disciplined All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown for missing work Monday. “He and I met yesterday for an extended period of time,” Tomlin said after Wednesday’s practice. “I’ll leave the nature of that conversation between us. There was discipline involved for his missed meeting on Monday.” Tomlin did not field questions. Brown is scheduled to address the media Thursday.

The Texas Rangers beat out Milwaukee and Washington to place their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on a four-year deal. This ends an eight-year deal the Rangers has with Round Rock.

And on the diamond, the Rangers fell to the Rays 9–3. In the loss, Adrian Beltre homered. That homer put Beltre in 30th place all-time tied with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell. The Rangers are off tonight before starting the final home series of the year Friday against the Mariners.