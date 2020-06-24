" /> Cornyn Urges White House to Extend Support for Coronavirus Testing in Texas* – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner

Cornyn Urges White House to Extend Support for Coronavirus Testing in Texas*

35 mins ago

 

Senator John Cornyn

*

WASHINGTON *– In response to the Trump Administration’s announcement that
it would cease federal support for 7 coronavirus testing centers in Texas,
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said the following on a press conference
call with Texas reporters today:

*“I know there’s concern, concern I share, over some of the statements
being made about withdrawing federal support for coronavirus testing in
Texas at the end of June. It’s pretty clear to me, and I think it’s clear
to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat
from our vigilance in testing.”*

*“I believe that they need to extend that federal support in Texas, at
least until we get this most recent uptick in cases addressed.”*

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     