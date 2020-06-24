Cornyn Urges White House to Extend Support for Coronavirus Testing in Texas*

*

WASHINGTON *– In response to the Trump Administration’s announcement that

it would cease federal support for 7 coronavirus testing centers in Texas,

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said the following on a press conference

call with Texas reporters today:

*“I know there’s concern, concern I share, over some of the statements

being made about withdrawing federal support for coronavirus testing in

Texas at the end of June. It’s pretty clear to me, and I think it’s clear

to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat

from our vigilance in testing.”*

*“I believe that they need to extend that federal support in Texas, at

least until we get this most recent uptick in cases addressed.”*