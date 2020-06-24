Cornyn Urges White House to Extend Support for Coronavirus Testing in Texas*

*
WASHINGTON *– In response to the Trump Administration’s announcement that
it would cease federal support for 7 coronavirus testing centers in Texas,
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said the following on a press conference
call with Texas reporters today:
*“I know there’s concern, concern I share, over some of the statements
being made about withdrawing federal support for coronavirus testing in
Texas at the end of June. It’s pretty clear to me, and I think it’s clear
to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat
from our vigilance in testing.”*
*“I believe that they need to extend that federal support in Texas, at
least until we get this most recent uptick in cases addressed.”*