Coronavirus in Texas April 5

3 hours ago

 

Texas reported 702 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of more than 11% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,812. More than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 127 — an increase of about 21% from Saturday. Dallas County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 18 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Sunday, at least 70,938 tests have been conducted in Texas.

Total Tests 70,938
Public Labs 5,312
Private Labs 65,626
Cases Reported 6,812
Fatalities 127

