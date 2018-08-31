Couple Turns Mobile Home Into Drive-thru Drug Window

An Ocala, Florida couple were arrested last week after they were caught allegedly selling drugs out of a drive-thru window they built into the side of their mobile home. William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs were arrested on August 23 after investigators raided their mobile home following reports of four drug overdoses in the area. The couple had turned a kitchen window into a drive-thru so customers would not have to constantly enter and exit their home. The house had signs directing people where to drive. Also, the window had a “Sorry, We’re Closed – Will Return At 7 AM” sign.