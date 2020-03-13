COVID-19: Cancellations, Postponements and Adjustments

*Paris Junior College has announced that Spring Break has been extended through March 17 for students, who should expect to return Wednesday, March 18, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Employees are expected to return to work as normal at the conclusion of Spring Break on Monday, March 16.

*Texas A&M-Commerce is suspending all face-to-face classes and transitioning to online instruction until further notice, effective immediately. This applies to all A&M-Commerce locations, including the RELLIS campus. While campus facilities will remain open, events, conferences, student meetings, intramural sports and student activities at all locations are cancelled until further notice. The Children’s Learning Center will also suspend operations until further notice. Details and important links are on our website.

The two biggest universities in Oklahoma are shifting to online studies. “In-person classes at the University of Olahoma on the Norman campus” will be halted after spring break, and online learning will run from March 23 – April 3. The Oklahoma State campuses in Stillwater and Tulsa will go to the online environment on the same dates.

The Paris Kiwanis Club Pancake days have been postponed as recommended by the Medical community. It will be held at a time to be determined.