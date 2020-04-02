COVID-19 Latest Count – Thursday 12:00 Noon

Thursday, April 2 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|982,254
|50,276
|32,539
|205..872
|The U.S.
|227,061
|5,345
|4,770
|9,052
|Texas
|4,525
|68
|0
|0
Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|558,502
|25,256
|20,528
|125,911
|The U.S.
|86,012
|1,325
|1,381
|753
|Texas
|1,662
|24
|0
|0
Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm
|Where
|Confirmed
|Deceased
|Serious
|Recovered
|Worldwide
|256,176
|10,593
|7,449
|87,388
|The U.S.
|15,888
|206
|60
|26
|Texas
|325
|5
|0
|0
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
|DEATHS
|Harris – Houston
|847
|6
|Dallas – Dallas
|731
|15
|Travis – Austin
|305
|3
|Caddo Parish
|298
|7
|Tarrant – Fort Worth
|288
|3
|Denton
|231
|4
|Bexar – San Antonio
|229
|9
|Collin
|184
|3
|Bossier Parish
|75
|1
|Smith
|42
|1
|Bowie
|9
|1
|Rockwall
|9
|0
|Grayson
|8
|0
|Gregg
|8
|0
|Cherokee
|5
|0
|Rusk
|5
|0
|Hunt
|4
|0
|Kaufman
|4
|0
|Cass
|3
|0
|Hopkins
|3
|0
|Lamar
|3
|0
|Upshur
|2
|0
|Van Zandt
|2
|1
|Camp
|1
|0
|Fannin
|1
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Harrison
|1
|0
|Henderson
|1
|0
|Miller AR
|1
|0
|Morris
|1
|0
|Wood
|1
|0
