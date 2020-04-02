" /> COVID-19 Latest Count – Thursday 12:00 Noon – EastTexasRadio.com
COVID-19 Latest Count – Thursday 12:00 Noon

33 mins ago

Thursday, April 2 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 982,254 50,276 32,539 205..872
The U.S. 227,061 5,345 4,770 9,052
Texas 4,525 68 0 0

Friday, Mar 27 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 558,502 25,256 20,528 125,911
The U.S. 86,012 1,325 1,381 753
Texas 1,662 24 0 0

Friday, Mar 20 – 12:00 pm

Where Confirmed Deceased Serious Recovered
Worldwide 256,176 10,593 7,449 87,388
The U.S. 15,888 206 60 26
Texas 325 5 0 0

COUNTY CONFIRMED DEATHS
Harris – Houston 847 6
Dallas – Dallas 731 15
Travis – Austin 305 3
Caddo Parish 298 7
Tarrant – Fort Worth 288 3
Denton 231 4
Bexar – San Antonio 229 9
Collin 184 3
Bossier Parish 75 1
Smith 42 1
Bowie 9 1
Rockwall 9 0
Grayson 8 0
Gregg 8 0
Cherokee 5 0
Rusk 5 0
Hunt 4 0
Kaufman 4 0
Cass 3 0
Hopkins 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Upshur 2 0
Van Zandt 2 1
Camp 1 0
Fannin 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Harrison 1 0
Henderson 1 0
Miller AR 1 0
Morris 1 0
Wood 1 0

 

CDC COVID-19 Test English

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/index.html

CDC COVID-19 Test Spanish

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html

