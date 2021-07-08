COVID Delta Variant Increasing In North Texas

Research shows the COVID-19 Delta Variant is growing in North Texas and across the country. The Delta Variant was first discovered in India. Health officials say strain makes up about 25% of Covid-19 cases locally and it looks like it’s doubling every two weeks. Doctors are encouraging people to get vaccinated as the strain is causing a rise in cases and hospitalizations both locally and nationally. Those who are already vaccinated can still get infected but the chances of having severe symptoms and becoming hospitalized are extremely thin.