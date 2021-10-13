COVID Testing At PJC Reduces Hours

The drive-up COVID-19 testing located in front of Paris Junior College’s Hunt Center has reduced the days and times available due to fewer people participating. The testing company requires a minimum of 50 people per day to continue providing tests on that day.
The new schedule is Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those wishing to test may just drive up as the testing company is not accepting appointments.
To access the testing site, enter the PJC campus from Collegiate Drive, south of Clarksville Street. The testing is in the parking lot of the Hunt Center. No appointment is necessary and questions will be answered by staff at the testing site.