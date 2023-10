Former Dallas Cowboys running back Walt Garrison reportedly passed away at age 79. According to Pokes Report’s Robert Allen, Garrison died late Tuesday night at a memory care facility in Texas. He was battling Alzheimer’s in his final years. Fans mourned Garrison’s death on social media. “The ultimate definition of a Cowboy. His storytelling was legendary, and one of the kindest people I’ve met,” DFW Sports wrote. “RIP Walt Garrison.”