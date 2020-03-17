Cowboys Franchise Dak, Extend Cooper And Jarwin Plus UIL Shuts It All Down In Today’s Sports

UIL announced the hiatus due to coronavirus now includes rehearsals, practices and workouts.

The NFL free agency period kicked into high gear on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys places the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. They re-signed Amari Cooper to a five-year $100 million deal. Cowboys also gave tight end Blake Jarwin a three-year extension worth $24.5 million.

Cornerback Byron Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins. The deal is reportedly five years , $82.5 million with $57 million guaranteed. Randall Cobb is also leaving Dallas to go to Houston.

Speaking of Houston, the Texans traded Deandre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson.

MLB

Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus.

NFL

By a close vote, with some 500 union members not participating, NFL players approved a new labor agreement with the league. It features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes, and larger pensions for current and former players.

NJCAA

“In light of the progressive involvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year,” according to Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes.”

Spring competition includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.

Regarding eligibility for spring sports, we are charging no spring sport student-athlete a year of participants who enrolled at a member college in 2020.

Along with the cancellation of the competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until Apr 15, with a further evaluation to be assessed then.

The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee*.

The eligibility committee will meet this Thursday (Mar 19) to review potential Letters of Intent increases. This information will be provided to membership following the meeting.

The NJCAA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned contests to include all rehearsals, practices, and workouts. Effective immediately, all UIL interscholastic activities are suspended through Sunday (Mar 29). The UIL is committed to providing you with timely, ongoing updates, and reassess the situation daily.

This Date in Sports History

And on this day in 2007 Mike Modano (Dallas Stars) scored his 502nd and 503rd career goals making him the all-time U.S. leader in goal-scoring.

And did you know that In 1955 there was a seven-hour riot in Montreal that caused more than $1 million in damage. Why? Because NHL President Clarence Campbell suspended Rocket Richard for attacking an official during a fight in a game on March 13.