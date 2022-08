Thursday night at 9:15, JP Parker pronounced Ginger B. Durham, 18, Mineola, at the scene after a two-vehicle crash. The accident was on US-69 about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba in Wood County when a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country collied with a 2017 Land Rover. A male, 16 years old, died in the Chrysler. Durham was in the Land Rover with Kaden L. West, 21, also of Mineola, who is in stable condition at a Tyler hospital. It was a head-on crash.