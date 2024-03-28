Crockett Intermediate School Host Family Content Night

Crockett Intermediate School recently opened its doors for an engaging and informative evening dedicated to fostering family involvement and academic success. The 2024 Family Content Night was a beacon for students and parents alike, aimed at demystifying the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test and empowering families to support their students’ educational journeys. This event was not just a meeting but a collaborative venture between the school’s dedicated faculty and the vibrant community it serves.

Principal Kimberly Donnan and Assistant Principal Regan Plata, introduced parents to Cambium, the online platform used for administering the STAAR test. This initiative aimed to show parents the testing process and equip them with the knowledge to support their children more effectively. During the session, they walked the parents through the process of accessing released STAAR tests, providing a unique insight into what students encounter during these assessments. This hands-on demonstration was designed to familiarize parents with the platform’s interface, the types of questions their children would face, and the functionality available to students during the test, such as tools for answering questions and reviewing their work.

In an innovative approach to enhance student performance on the STAAR test, classroom teachers from both 5th and 6th grades have stepped forward to bridge the gap between classroom learning and at-home practice. Recognizing the crucial role that parents play in their children’s education, these educators have made themselves available to demonstrate simple yet effective strategies for assisting with math, reading, and science studies outside of school hours. This initiative not only empowers students to excel in their academic pursuits but also fosters a collaborative learning environment that extends beyond the school walls.

Moreover, the Family Content Night served as a reminder of the powerful role that a supportive home environment plays in student success. By equipping parents with knowledge and resources, Crockett Intermediate School is building a strong partnership with families, reinforcing the idea that education is a collaborative effort.