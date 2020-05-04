Dalton Comes Home To Texas Signs With Cowboys

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys made news as they inked Andy Dalton to a one year contract. The deal is worth $3 million guaranteed but could be as much as $7 million. Dalton was released by Cincinnati last week after the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow with the number one pick in the draft. Dalton went to Katy High School and appeared in the state title game in 2005. He went to TCU before being drafted by the Bengals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that if the NHL season resumes, players who fly into Canada. At the same time, the border remains closed would need to follow quarantine policies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NHL has reportedly discussed stationing teams in up to four hub cities not deemed to be coronavirus hotspots to complete its season, with Toronto and Columbus, Ohio, apparently being considered the front-runners.

On this day in 2011, the Dallas Mavericks took two games to none lead over the two times defending champion LA Lakers with a 93-81 victory.

Dirk Nowitzki led the team with 24 points, Shawn Marion had 14 and also grabbed nine rebounds. Kobe Bryant led the Lakers with 23 points.

In 1975, Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored the one-millionth run in Major League Baseball history.

And did you know, NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has been struck by lightning, not once but twice? Coincidentally, lightning struck his wife, Sarah, too. Both of them suffered only minor injuries.

NASCAR

William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s racing series with his third victory in four events. Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR scheduled to race Sunday to win yet again on the iRacing platform. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Friday to make decisions on proposed rule changes. The council approved a proposal that would adjust requirements related to pre-participation physical examinations for the 2020-2021 school year. The council also approved a resolution to make specific delegations to the UIL Executive Director and his designees to effectively and efficiently address the ever-changing nature of complete disruption of normal operations of UIL in the best interests of students and the communities at large. The Commissioner of Education must approve items passed by the Legislative Council before they may take effect.

SUMMER BALL

Franklin County Youth Baseball and Softball Association’s Facebook pages say they are shooting for June 1 as a start date. If this date works, they could practice for one week then begin to play or may practice for two weeks. On April 20, Franklin County Judge Scott Lee made a public decision to play ball with practice starting May 1 and games on May 11. Judge Lee added if you feel frightened or in danger, please stay home. It is time we begin living life again, and this is one thing the Governor did not rule on.