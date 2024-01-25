Delta County Burglary Solved, Trailer Recovered

On January 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., a theft of a trailer and scrap metal was reported in the 200 block of W. Waco. The owner of the property stated that the last time he saw the trailer in the back of the property was on January 4, 2024. Approximately a week later, the suspect’s vehicle was caught on camera returning to the property to steal more items from inside a shed. With this new information, deputies were able to positively identify the vehicle and the suspect. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Commerce resident, David Camacho. Mr. Camacho had been staying at a residence in Cooper but after the theft and burglaries, he absconded to a residence in Commerce.

During the investigation, deputies were able to locate Mr. Camacho in Commerce and positively identified the trailer which had been partially hidden behind the residence. With the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, deputies were able to make contact with Mr. Camacho at the residence. Mr. Camacho was arrested and charged with State Jail Felony Possession of Stolen Property over $2,500 under $30,000. He subsequently confessed to the crime and was also charged with Burglary of a Building which is also a State Jail Felony. He has been transferred to the Hunt County Jail and is being held on both charges.

In the back of the pickup truck, deputies recovered a couple of items taken from the shed, further tying Mr. Camacho to the burglary. The trailer was recovered on the property and has been released to the owner.