Delta County Sheriff’s Office Gets Ballistic Shields

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, all of Delta County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers as well as other law enforcement agencies in the Delta County area completed 16hrs of Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. This is new state mandated training in response to active shooter situations. With that in mind, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office petitioned for a state grant from E-Grants for $20,000 for the purchase of ballistic shields and was granted the money to purchase the equipment. The grant required many hours of research and show of need for such equipment. Without this grant, purchase of this essential equipment would not have been possible. These shields enhance the ability of our law enforcement officers to better respond in a safer manner to an active shooter situation. Being prepared and properly trained has been the paramount message that has been conveyed after each and every previous incident of an active shooter through out the country.