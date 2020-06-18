" /> Delta County SO Warning About ATV and UTV’s on City Streets – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
cypress basin hospice

Delta County SO Warning About ATV and UTV’s on City Streets

3 hours ago

 

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints concerning children riding 4 wheelers, UTVs, mini-bikes and other off road vehicles on City of Cooper Streets and County Roads in and around Cooper. We have tried to address this through warnings and notifications to parents but this does not appear to be working. Effective immediately Deputies have been instructed to write No Driver License citations to unlicensed drivers 15 and older and to write parents tickets for permitting unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle for operators under 15 years of age.

Please help us control this problem.

Licensed drivers may operate ATVs, UTVs and other off road vehicles on public streets and roadways under certain conditions. Please refer to the following link for related information: https://www.txdmv.gov/…/buying-or-selling-a…/unique-vehicles

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     