Deputy City Clerk Earns Certification

Paris, Texas– City of Paris Deputy City Clerk Skylar Unger graduated from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program at the University of North Texas on Thursday, Jan. 11. Unger joined the City of Paris in 2018 and accepted the Deputy City Clerk position in 2019.

A lifelong resident of Paris and 2008 Paris High School graduate, Unger is the daughter of Patricia Calk, the late Danny Cornelison, and her late step-father Dr. Thomas Calk. She married Jake Unger in 2021, who died in 2023. Skylar has three daughters, Peighton Hoskins, Caroline Unger, and Jessie Jade Unger.

Graduates of the program complete approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum with comprehensive exams and attend eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study. The curriculum includes selected texts and special readings on public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law, and personnel management.

To date, 1,101 individuals have earned the Texas Registered Municipal Clerk designation. The Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program, located at the University of North Texas, Denton, Texas, is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of forty-seven programs around the world. The Certification Program is recognized and endorsed by Section 22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon’s Texas Codes Annotated.

Texas Registered Municipal Clerks are recognized for their achievements and contributions to effective, efficient local government by their mayors, city administrators, city councils, and the citizens of their communities.

