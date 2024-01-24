Paris Police Report For Wednesday, January 24

Cherry Rae King

Tuesday evening at 6:58, officers worked a theft in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Employees advised that Cherry Rae King, 43, had passed through the self-checkout and had intentionally skipped scanning several items of clothing totaling over $87.00. They arrested King and discovered we had nine outstanding traffic-related warrants and had a previous theft arrest. They enhanced her charge.

Paris Animal Control reported a cruelty to animals incident. An individual dropped a female pit bull at the shelter between 11:00 pm and 7:00 am on Sunday. The individual placed the dog in an outside pen without shelter or bedding. The animal was left in the weather until staff discovered it the morning after. The animal appears in good condition despite the ordeal and will be available for adoption if found healthy once the 72-hour hold is over.

Officers made ten traffic stops, no adult arrest, and answered 79 calls for service on Tuesday, January 23.

Captain John T. Bull