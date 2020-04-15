Detroit Announces New Head Football Coach/AD

The Detroit Eagles have hired Jordan Wood as their next Head Football Coach and Boys Athletic Coordinator.

“I felt they were really ready to do something special. I thought it was a great fit for my family. I’ve watched them on film and learned about the community. I think they’re ready to do something good and I want to be a part of that,” Wood told East Texas Broadcasting.

Wood is familiar with football in Northeast Texas after coaching the offense for state power Daingerfield for the past three season. He coached at Woodville prior to his tenure in Morris County.

The coaching hire for Detroit comes in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, providing more challenges to the first year head coach.

“Anytime you’re hired for this position you want to get in, meet the kids and start working with them. You want to let them get to know you as you get to know them. That’s a huge change and big difference than normal because I’m not around the kids yet. So, I’ve been doing like a lot of teachers are doing by putting together packets with workouts, notes, and just things that help them get to know me and start to know the system. So when I do get to be around and meet them we can get to work,” Said Wood.

Wood, 30 years old, comes to Detroit with his wife, Heather, and their two sons Cutter and Brett.