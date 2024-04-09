Did You Google Search?

Google searches about “hurt eyes” spiked Monday afternoon, just after many U.S. communities experienced the total solar eclipse. The searches suggest some people in the sun’s path were worried they’d glanced at it too long. Eye experts said it’s a valid concern. Looking at the sun without protective equipment can harm your vision, and they have documented complaints of eye issues after past eclipse events. However, cases of long-term damage after eclipses aren’t familiar. In addition, hurting eyes aren’t the best indicator of a severe problem: Injuries from solar light injure retinas and occur without immediate pain.