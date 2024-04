Around 4,000 people worldwide came to the center line of the path of totality in Sulphur Springs on Monday. Crowds gathered on the city’s downtown square for the celestial event. At exactly 1:43 in the afternoon, the temperature relaxed, clearing clouds, darkness came over the sky, and finally, the sun’s corona peeked through the moon’s silhouette. The city received four minutes and 21 seconds of totality, one of the most extended durations compared to other East Texas cities.