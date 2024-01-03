Hopkins County Chamber Connection – Jan. 3

By Butch Burney

Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 15.

Nominations are still being accepted for Caregiver of the Year and Agriculturist of the Year, which will be accepted through 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. To nominate someone for these awards, send the letter of nomination detailing their accomplishments and characteristics to the Chamber at 110 Main St. or email to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org.

Tables and Tickets

The 96th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “Sweethearts,” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center.

Social networking and a cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., with food service at 6:30, and awards beginning at 7 p.m.

You can reserve your seat for $30 per person or get a table for 10 for $500. The tables include preferential seating and name displays, as well as video recognition at the banquet.

For more information, call the Chamber at 903-885-6515 or email info@HopkinsChamber.org.

Directories

Work is finishing on the 2023 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business.

LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, is contacting businesses to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.

The rates are affordable, and one of the best ways to represent your business. You may also contact the Chamber, and I will pass your information along to her.

If your business wants to be in the directory, please make sure your membership is current. Only current members will be included in the directory. If you’re unsure, please contact the chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org or by calling 903-885-6515.

Mammography Screenings

Women in need of a mammography can register at one of the following sites for Hunt Regional Healthcare’s Tubby Adkisson Mobile Mammography Coach : Jan. 5 at Cumby ISD, Jan. 16 at Cooper, Jan, 17 at Winnsboro ISD, and Jan. 25 at Spring Village Shopping Center in Sulphur Springs.

The coach can also do bone density screening with a physician’s referral.

All insurances accepted at Hunt Regional are also accepted for the Mobile Mammography Coach, including Medicare and Medicaid.

For those not using insurance, reduced prepaid pricing of $200 for a 3D mammogram on the mobile or at Hunt Regional Medical Center is available. To apply for a grant to possibly cover this charge, please contact The Bridge Breast Network at 214-821-3820.

To schedule individual screening mammograms or bone density, please call

903-408-5010. Appointments and pre-registration are requested.

Ribbon Cutting

The Hidden Gem Fitness Experience will have a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 110 Bill Bradford Road. Come join us for the event and find out how to get in shape for the new year.